Cooper Financial Group Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Cooper Financial Group increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,412 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Cooper Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 974.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 775.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000.

SPYV stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.53. 95,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,555,276. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.52 and a 200-day moving average of $38.04. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

