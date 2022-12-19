Cooper Financial Group Buys New Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

COWZ stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,911,587 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.74.

