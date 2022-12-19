Cooper Financial Group Cuts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cooper Financial Group decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,709 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Intel were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 667.0% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 1,352.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,326,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Summit Insights raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

