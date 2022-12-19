Cooper Financial Group Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,837 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,002,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,011,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,444 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 31.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,107,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,150,000 after buying an additional 1,221,837 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 35.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,574,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,899,000 after buying an additional 1,206,006 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 35.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,892,000 after buying an additional 1,163,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,591,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,658,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,368 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $139.77. The company had a trading volume of 15,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,070,188. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $126.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 481.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In related news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

