Cooper Financial Group Sells 2,747 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Cooper Financial Group lowered its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,747 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,060,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,148,000 after purchasing an additional 16,427,528 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 316.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,129,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040,033 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 42.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,824,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,460,804,000 after buying an additional 3,848,231 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 25.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,810,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $661,817,000 after buying an additional 1,180,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8,421.5% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,075,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,282,000 after buying an additional 1,063,128 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

TIP stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $107.29. 7,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,860,644. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.86 and a 200-day moving average of $111.10. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.63 and a 1 year high of $129.48.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

