Cosmos One Day Volume Reaches $55.98 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.88 or 0.00052893 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $2.54 billion and approximately $55.98 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00071499 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001131 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00008175 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00022054 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004203 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000218 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains.The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.