Cowen Raises MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Price Target to $100.00

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Cowen from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $128.33.

MKS Instruments Price Performance

MKSI stock opened at $82.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. MKS Instruments has a 52 week low of $64.77 and a 52 week high of $181.03.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.15 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 19.14%. Analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 11.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MKS Instruments

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 7.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 295,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,393,000 after buying an additional 21,594 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after purchasing an additional 11,074 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,366,598 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $140,254,000 after purchasing an additional 547,410 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,228,498 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $784,275,000 after purchasing an additional 168,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,994 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

