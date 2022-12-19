CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

CPI Aerostructures Trading Down 12.2 %

CVU stock opened at $3.17 on Thursday. CPI Aerostructures has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $3.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.55.

Get CPI Aerostructures alerts:

CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.93 million for the quarter.

CPI Aerostructures Company Profile

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.