Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €15.00 Price Target for Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK)

Credit Suisse Group set a €15.00 ($15.79) price target on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on EVK. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($21.05) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($25.26) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($29.47) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Warburg Research set a €25.60 ($26.95) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €28.00 ($29.47) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Evonik Industries Price Performance

EVK opened at €17.73 ($18.66) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €18.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of €19.72. Evonik Industries has a fifty-two week low of €26.78 ($28.19) and a fifty-two week high of €32.97 ($34.71).

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

