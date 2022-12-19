Critical Analysis: Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) vs. Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDS)

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) and Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDS – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Motorsport Games and Data443 Risk Mitigation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motorsport Games -257.60% -140.22% -88.56% Data443 Risk Mitigation -273.52% N/A -217.09%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Motorsport Games and Data443 Risk Mitigation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Motorsport Games 0 5 0 0 2.00 Data443 Risk Mitigation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Motorsport Games presently has a consensus price target of $3.53, indicating a potential upside of 30.86%. Given Motorsport Games’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Motorsport Games is more favorable than Data443 Risk Mitigation.

This table compares Motorsport Games and Data443 Risk Mitigation’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motorsport Games $15.08 million 0.33 -$33.16 million ($32.59) -0.08 Data443 Risk Mitigation $3.61 million 0.19 -$6.47 million N/A N/A

Data443 Risk Mitigation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Motorsport Games.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.7% of Motorsport Games shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Motorsport Games shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Data443 Risk Mitigation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Motorsport Games has a beta of -0.91, meaning that its share price is 191% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Data443 Risk Mitigation has a beta of -1.97, meaning that its share price is 297% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Motorsport Games beats Data443 Risk Mitigation on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Motorsport Games

Motorsport Games Inc. develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content. It also organizes and facilitates esports tournaments, competitions, and events for its licensed racing games, as well as on behalf of third-party racing game developers and publishers. The company sells its video game products through various retail and digital channels. Motorsport Games Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida. Motorsport Games Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Motorsport Network LLC.

About Data443 Risk Mitigation

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. engages in the data security and privacy management business primarily in the United States. The company offers Data443 Ransomware Recovery Manager to recover a workstation immediately upon infection to the last known business-operable state; Data Identification Manager, a data classification and governance technology that performs enhanced data discovery and content search of structured and unstructured data; Data Archive Manager, which provides enterprise data retention management, archiving, and management solution; and Sensitive Content Manager, a cloud-based platform for the management, protection, and distribution of digital content to the desktop and mobile devices. It also provides Data Placement Manager, a data transport, transformation, and delivery product; Access Control Manager that enables access controls across myriad platforms at scale for internal client systems and commercial public cloud platforms; Data Identification Manager that protects blockchain transactions from inadvertent disclosure and data leaks; and Data443 Global Privacy Manager, a privacy compliance and consumer loss mitigation platform. In addition, the company offers IntellyWP, a purveyor of user experience enhancement products for webmasters; Data443 Chat History Scanner, which scans chat messages for compliance, security, PII, PI, PCI, and custom keywords; and GDPR Framework, CCPA Framework, and LGPD Framework WordPress Plugins that enables organizations comply with European, California, and Brazilian privacy rules and regulations. It serves clients in industries, including financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, technology, and telecommunications. The company was formerly known as LandStar, Inc. and changed its name to Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. in October 2017. Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

