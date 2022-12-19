CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $108.23

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $108.23 and last traded at $108.77, with a volume of 11618 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $111.50.
Several research firms have commented on CRWD. William Blair began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.30.
CrowdStrike Trading Down 1.3 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.06.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.9% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 42.9% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.
