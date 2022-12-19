CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF) Short Interest Update

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 249,600 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the November 15th total of 292,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 83.2 days.
CTT – Correios De Portugal Price Performance
CTT – Correios De Portugal stock opened at $3.51 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.39. CTT – Correios De Portugal has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50.
About CTT – Correios De Portugal
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CTT – Correios De Portugal (CTTOF)
- Four Profitable RV Stocks To Ride Out Recession
- Can Boeing Stock Soar in 2023?
- How Do Chipmakers Stack Up When It Comes To Growth?
- Is AMC Entertainment Stock Worth Taking Down Here?
- Is it Time to Take a Bite into Domino’s Pizza?
Receive News & Ratings for CTT - Correios De Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTT - Correios De Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.