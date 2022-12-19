CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF) Short Interest Update

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 249,600 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the November 15th total of 292,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 83.2 days.

CTT – Correios De Portugal Price Performance

CTT – Correios De Portugal stock opened at $3.51 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.39. CTT – Correios De Portugal has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50.

About CTT – Correios De Portugal

CTT – Correios De Portugal, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Mail, Express & Parcels, Financial Services & Retail, and Bank segments. The company was formerly known as Correio Publico. CTT – Correios De Portugal, SA was founded in 1520 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

