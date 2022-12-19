Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.21

Shares of Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.21 and last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 1187729 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.16.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CURLF. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Curaleaf from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Curaleaf from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Curaleaf in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Curaleaf in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Curaleaf ( OTCMKTS:CURLF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $339.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.89 million. Curaleaf had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.08%. On average, equities analysts expect that Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels. The Non-Cannabis Operations segment provides professional services, including cultivation, processing, and retail know-how and back-office administration, intellectual property licensing, real estate leasing services, and lending facilities to medical and adult-use cannabis licensees under management service agreements.

