Curve DAO Token (CRV) Market Cap Tops $286.30 Million

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 19th. During the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. Curve DAO Token has a market capitalization of $286.30 million and approximately $39.72 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curve DAO Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00003240 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $874.54 or 0.05261467 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.23 or 0.00488696 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,812.86 or 0.28955463 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Token Profile

Curve DAO Token’s launch date was August 13th, 2020. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,820,680,573 tokens and its circulating supply is 531,583,334 tokens. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Curve DAO Token is https://reddit.com/r/curvedao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv.

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost.Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curve DAO Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curve DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

