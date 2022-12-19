Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Price Target Raised to $56.00 at HC Wainwright

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $29.00 to $56.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cytokinetics’ FY2023 earnings at ($4.40) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.48) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.95) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CYTK. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Cytokinetics to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut Cytokinetics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.08.

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $43.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.00. Cytokinetics has a 1-year low of $29.26 and a 1-year high of $55.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.78 and a 200 day moving average of $45.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 11.56 and a quick ratio of 11.56.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 190.34% and a negative return on equity of 225.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,466,885.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,466,885.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert Wong sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $85,428.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,245.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,613 shares of company stock worth $3,052,023 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in Cytokinetics by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 439.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

