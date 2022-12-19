Dacxi (DACXI) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $98,833.66

Dacxi (DACXI) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. In the last seven days, Dacxi has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. One Dacxi token can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dacxi has a market cap of $7.12 million and approximately $98,833.66 worth of Dacxi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dacxi Profile

Dacxi launched on July 31st, 2021. Dacxi’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,535,828,988 tokens. The Reddit community for Dacxi is https://reddit.com/r/dacxi/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dacxi is dacxicoin.io. The official message board for Dacxi is dacxi.medium.com. Dacxi’s official Twitter account is @dacxicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dacxi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dacxi is a fintech company pioneering crowd finance, with a mission to change the lives of everyone through new wealth opportunities.”

