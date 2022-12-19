Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.62 Million

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Over the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. Dawn Protocol has a market capitalization of $43.40 million and $1.62 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dawn Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.58 or 0.00003512 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dawn Protocol Profile

Dawn Protocol was first traded on May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol. The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org.

Dawn Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dawn Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dawn Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

