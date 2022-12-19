DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

DBV Technologies Trading Down 14.9 %

DBVT stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.99. DBV Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $3.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DBV Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,593,000. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in DBV Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $4,795,000. Fairmount Funds Management LLC raised its holdings in DBV Technologies by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 7,064,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,809 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 16.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 97,412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.55% of the company’s stock.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

