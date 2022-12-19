DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Friday. They set a sell rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.63.
DBV Technologies Trading Down 14.9 %
DBVT stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.39. DBV Technologies has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $3.43.
DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.
