DeepBrain Chain (DBC) Trading Down 25.2% Over Last Week

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One DeepBrain Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. DeepBrain Chain has a total market capitalization of $4.14 million and approximately $583,770.89 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded down 25.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeepBrain Chain Profile

DeepBrain Chain is a token. Its launch date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @deepbrainchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org.

Buying and Selling DeepBrain Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature.The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepBrain Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepBrain Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

