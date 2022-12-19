DeepOnion Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $172.09 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 44.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $172.09 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0447 or 0.00000269 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 31.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,780,999 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

