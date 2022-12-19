DeFiChain (DFI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $233.90 Million

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. DeFiChain has a total market cap of $233.90 million and $2.80 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFiChain coin can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00002729 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DeFiChain has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $863.10 or 0.05134072 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.99 or 0.00487698 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,858.24 or 0.28898795 BTC.

About DeFiChain

DeFiChain launched on May 11th, 2020. DeFiChain’s total supply is 784,881,510 coins and its circulating supply is 510,738,161 coins. DeFiChain’s official message board is blog.defichain.com. The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeFiChain is defichain.com.

Buying and Selling DeFiChain

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi Blockchain is a decentralized blockchain platform specifically dedicated to enable fast, intelligent, and transparent decentralized financial services, accessible by everyone, everywhere.Running on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, it features proven security and immutability by anchoring its most recent Merkle root to the Bitcoin blockchain every few minutes. The platform also features unparalleled high transaction throughput for all transactions, and reliable decentralized governance, on and off-chain.The DeFi Foundation is located and incorporated in Singapore as a company limited by guarantee (resembling a foundation structure). The foundation is led by highly experienced blockchain experts Dr. Julian Hosp (chairman), and U-zyn Chua (CTO).”

