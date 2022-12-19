Defined Wealth Management LLC Has $246,000 Stock Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRP. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkwood LLC grew its stake in TC Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 26,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in TC Energy by 72.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in TC Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in TC Energy by 230.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Stock Performance

TRP opened at $40.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.12. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $39.11 and a 1-year high of $59.38. The company has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.79.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 13.98%. On average, analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.661 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRP. Scotiabank decreased their price target on TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.08.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

