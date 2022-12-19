Defined Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in DISH Network by 37.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 1.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 307,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 15.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 55,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 7,378 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 64.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 10,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 1st quarter valued at $445,000. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DISH stock opened at $14.41 on Monday. DISH Network Co. has a 1-year low of $12.55 and a 1-year high of $37.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.91 and its 200 day moving average is $16.77. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 11.24%. Research analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DISH. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of DISH Network from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DISH Network from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DISH Network from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of DISH Network from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on DISH Network from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.21.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

