Defined Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Defined Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,488 shares during the quarter. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF accounts for 1.0% of Defined Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,923,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,428,000 after purchasing an additional 16,225,913 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,920,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,756,000 after purchasing an additional 196,610 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 18,046,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124,224 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 23.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,162,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 22.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,813,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,404 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $16.29 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.47. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $20.76.

