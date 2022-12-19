DEI (DEI) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3,472.47

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. In the last week, DEI has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. One DEI token can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00002083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DEI has a total market capitalization of $2.55 billion and approximately $3,472.47 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.23 or 0.00379002 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00022847 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000976 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00017482 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About DEI

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official website for DEI is deus.finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

