Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (VFL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on December 30th

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st.
Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years.
Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of VFL opened at $11.02 on Monday. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $14.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.53.
Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.
