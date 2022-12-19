DeltaFi (DELFI) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $86.08 Million

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded down 36.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 18th. DeltaFi has a market cap of $86.08 million and approximately $18,002.33 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DeltaFi has traded up 27.9% against the US dollar. One DeltaFi token can currently be bought for $0.0670 or 0.00000400 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeltaFi Token Profile

DeltaFi’s genesis date was April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeltaFi’s official message board is medium.com/deltafi. The official website for DeltaFi is www.deltafi.ai.

DeltaFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

