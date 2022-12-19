Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Shares Up 3.5%

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) rose 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.97 and last traded at $16.95. Approximately 532 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 243,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on DLX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Deluxe in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on Deluxe to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Deluxe Stock Up 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.01. The company has a market cap of $725.98 million, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.49.

Deluxe Dividend Announcement

Deluxe ( NYSE:DLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $555.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.00 million. Deluxe had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 29.18%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Deluxe by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 718,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,967,000 after buying an additional 35,629 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the third quarter worth about $212,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Deluxe by 42.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 31,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 9,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Deluxe by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,762,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,338,000 after purchasing an additional 9,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

