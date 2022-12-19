Dero Price Tops $3.74 on Major Exchanges (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. During the last week, Dero has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. One Dero coin can now be bought for $3.74 or 0.00022295 BTC on major exchanges. Dero has a total market cap of $49.04 million and approximately $49,295.20 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,753.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.39 or 0.00384264 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00023794 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.24 or 0.00860694 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00095268 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $102.12 or 0.00609393 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005962 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.70 or 0.00266766 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,124,965 coins. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official website is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dero

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

