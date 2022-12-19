dForce USD Price Hits $0.99 (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $204.89 million and approximately $6,537.30 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, dForce USD has traded 3% lower against the dollar. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00006003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.23 or 0.00379002 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00030743 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00022847 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000976 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00017482 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000334 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000421 BTC.

About dForce USD

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,817,842 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99178898 USD and is down -1.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $1,839.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

