Diageo (LON:DGE) PT Set at GBX 4,400 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,400 ($53.98) price objective on Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DGE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,800 ($58.89) price target on Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,300 ($52.75) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,950 ($48.46) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 3,160 ($38.77) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 4,160 ($51.04) target price on Diageo in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,115.33 ($50.49).

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of LON:DGE opened at GBX 3,624 ($44.46) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,686.01 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,709.03. The stock has a market cap of £82.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,588.57. Diageo has a 52-week low of GBX 3,282.50 ($40.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,110 ($50.42). The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Diageo

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,622 ($44.44) per share, for a total transaction of £8,258.16 ($10,131.47). Insiders have acquired a total of 678 shares of company stock worth $2,482,176 in the last ninety days.

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.