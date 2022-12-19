DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,950,000 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the November 15th total of 4,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of DRH traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.56. 43,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,052,461. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.84.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRH. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1,465.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 7,281 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 11.5% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 25,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 16.4% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 2,657,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,840,000 after purchasing an additional 373,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 10.8% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DiamondRock Hospitality presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.60.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

