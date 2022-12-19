DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Shares Gap Down to $32.63

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.63, but opened at $31.53. DICE Therapeutics shares last traded at $30.92, with a volume of 1,816 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DICE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of DICE Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of DICE Therapeutics from $36.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on DICE Therapeutics from $46.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on DICE Therapeutics from $45.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on DICE Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, DICE Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.86.

Get DICE Therapeutics alerts:

DICE Therapeutics Trading Down 7.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.01 and a 200 day moving average of $23.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 0.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DICE Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DICE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.06. Equities analysts forecast that DICE Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,640,000 shares of DICE Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.50 per share, for a total transaction of $59,860,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,848,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,985,251.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DICE Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 265.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 18.5% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 318.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in DICE Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $131,000. 95.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DICE Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DICE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.