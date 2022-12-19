Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Shares Acquired by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,763 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.81% of Dillard’s worth $37,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Dillard’s by 9.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Dillard’s by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Dillard’s by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,735,000 after purchasing an additional 10,535 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $859,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Dillard’s by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 59.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on DDS shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Dillard’s to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dillard’s Price Performance

In related news, VP Tony J. Bolte sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.40, for a total transaction of $845,020.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,263.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 29.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DDS opened at $299.18 on Monday. Dillard’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.00 and a fifty-two week high of $390.80. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.87.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $10.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $6.09. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 59.78% and a net margin of 13.47%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 41.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.58%.

About Dillard’s

(Get Rating)

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard's stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.