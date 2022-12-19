Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $5.80 target price on the stock.

DSEY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Diversey from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Diversey from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Diversey from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Diversey from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Diversey from $9.00 to $7.70 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.65.

DSEY opened at $4.57 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.69. Diversey has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $14.28.

Diversey ( NASDAQ:DSEY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Diversey had a positive return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $689.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.03 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diversey will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Diversey by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 216,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Diversey by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Diversey by 429.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Diversey by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Diversey by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 379,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 8,855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

