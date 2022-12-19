DNP Select Income Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:DNP)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

DNP Select Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of DNP stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $11.20. The company had a trading volume of 364,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,411. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.98. DNP Select Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $12.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DNP Select Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNP. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 15.3% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

