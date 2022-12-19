Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Short Interest Down 11.4% in November

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,070,000 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the November 15th total of 6,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.52. The stock had a trading volume of 105,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,968,378. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.58 and its 200 day moving average is $73.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.42. Dominion Energy has a one year low of $57.18 and a one year high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dominion Energy

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 85.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on D shares. Bank of America cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $83.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.08.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

