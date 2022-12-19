Donaldson Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 164.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,299 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Progressive by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,453,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,523,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,492 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Progressive by 17.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,242,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,789,267,000 after buying an additional 4,980,478 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Progressive by 530.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,158,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,297,456,000 after buying an additional 9,388,746 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Progressive by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,368,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,181,877,000 after buying an additional 510,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Progressive by 4.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,756,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,134,444,000 after buying an additional 372,602 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total transaction of $509,288.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,548,784.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $5,842,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,458,400.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total value of $509,288.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,818 shares in the company, valued at $5,548,784.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,370 shares of company stock valued at $10,778,298. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Progressive Trading Up 1.1 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.77.

Shares of NYSE PGR traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $127.81. The stock had a trading volume of 12,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,738,571. The company has a market capitalization of $74.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.34, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $99.28 and a 1-year high of $134.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.89.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 13.51%. On average, analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

Progressive Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

