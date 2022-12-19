Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $28.76 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 22,256 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up 1.6% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $28,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $373,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

BlackRock stock traded down $12.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $687.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,129. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $929.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $672.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $653.69. The stock has a market cap of $103.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.30.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.70 by $1.85. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 53.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on BLK. UBS Group cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $615.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on BlackRock to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $712.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total value of $1,002,793.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,059 shares in the company, valued at $7,471,925.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,860 shares of company stock valued at $44,060,191. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

