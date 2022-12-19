Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $3.95 Million Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22,052 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $3,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,044,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,453,379,000 after buying an additional 211,402 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,313,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,538,130,000 after buying an additional 175,660 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,246,056,000 after buying an additional 360,552 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,422,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,390,000 after buying an additional 175,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 358.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,987,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $270,221,000 after buying an additional 1,553,670 shares during the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

CINF traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $102.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,281. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.52. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $143.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -283.94 and a beta of 0.61.

Cincinnati Financial Cuts Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -766.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CINF shares. Raymond James started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.13 per share, with a total value of $106,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,829,127.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Stories

