Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $46.09 Million Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,763 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals comprises 2.5% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Donaldson Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $46,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APD. Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.5 %

APD traded down $1.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $314.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,787. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $328.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $281.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.06.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.