Donaldson Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 196.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 10,977 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 15.9% during the third quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 7,716 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 106,459 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,745,000 after acquiring an additional 31,541 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 6,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,146,055.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,079,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $107.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.80. 641,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,097,281. The company has a market capitalization of $102.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.49. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $156.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

