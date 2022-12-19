Donaldson Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,711 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 2.1% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $38,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $27,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 205.6% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 34.5% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Texas Instruments Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on TXN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.83.

NASDAQ TXN traded down $1.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $167.56. 38,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,962,488. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $152.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $193.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.90.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

