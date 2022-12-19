Donaldson Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 69.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at $622,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $207,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $207,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Malcolm sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total value of $521,928.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,689.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,524 shares of company stock worth $9,807,121 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE HSY traded up $2.37 on Monday, hitting $237.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,649. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $185.72 and a 52-week high of $242.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.59. The firm has a market cap of $48.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.35.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 54.05%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen assumed coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.31.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

