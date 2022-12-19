Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 250 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Research & Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 24,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 29,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVO shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $647.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 2.1 %

NVO stock traded down $2.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $130.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.45. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $91.51 and a 1 year high of $135.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.54.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 31.57%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.