Donaldson Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,353 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 225.0% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 81.0% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 71.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $7.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $377.86. 13,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,835,410. The company has a fifty day moving average of $397.78 and a 200 day moving average of $412.51. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $658.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.60, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.15.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

INTU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $553.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $467.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.58.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $223,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $223,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at $859,892.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,489 shares of company stock worth $1,019,634 in the last three months. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

