Dover (NYSE:DOV) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dover from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Dover in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dover from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Dover from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Dover from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $151.50.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $133.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.77 and its 200 day moving average is $129.21. Dover has a 1 year low of $114.49 and a 1 year high of $184.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dover will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $277,974.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at $675,441.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dover

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 308.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 47.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 115.8% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.