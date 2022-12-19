Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGY) Short Interest Down 12.5% in November

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the November 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DRXGY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Drax Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised Drax Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Drax Group alerts:

Drax Group Trading Down 5.2 %

OTCMKTS:DRXGY opened at $13.94 on Monday. Drax Group has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $21.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.38.

About Drax Group

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.