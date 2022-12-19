DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Position Raised by Chiron Capital Management LLC

Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,180 shares during the quarter. DuPont de Nemours makes up about 1.0% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 84.7% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 76.0% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 269.7% in the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at $41,000. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.14.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DD opened at $67.91 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.46. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $85.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 13.02%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.